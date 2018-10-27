New report: Jewish people most victimized by hate crimes

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

ATLANTA, Georgia (WJTV) - Jewish people were the victims of more reported hate crimes than any other religious minority in 2016, according to the most recent year of FBI statistics, CNN says.



During that year, 684 anti-Jewish incidents were reported, which is more than the rest of religiously motivated hate crimes combined, CNN reports.



The FBI is leading the investigation into Saturday's mass killing at a Pittsburgh synagogue, as a hate crime.



Witnesses say suspected shooter, 48-year-old Robert Bowers, screamed anti-Jewish remarks before he began shooting people.



The FBI calls an offense a hate crime when there's an "added element of bias," according to a report from CNN.

