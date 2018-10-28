National

Police audio released: "He's firing on us!"

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WJTV) - Swat teams converging on a Pittsburgh synagogue heard dire warning over the police radio.

Responders to the scene are heard on the police scanner, saying "We're under fire. We're under fire. He's got an automatic weapon and he's firing on us. We're at the synagogue."

Police say 46-year-old Robert Bowers went on a shooting rampage during morning prayer services.


Members of the Tree of Life synagogue, conducting a peaceful service, were brutally murdered in their place a worship by a gunman targeting them simply because of their faith.

Bowers exchanged fire with responding officers before he was arrested and taken to a local hospital.    
 
Officials report that he is in "fair" condition, with multiple gunshots wounds.

Police recovered an assault rifle and 3 handguns.  
 

