President Trump awards Congressional Medal of Honor to Airman

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John Chapman.

His widow accepted the medal. Chapman was killed in 2002 in Afghanistan during the course of a rescue operation for a Navy SEAL who had fallen from a helicopter.

Chapman is the first airman to receive the nation's highest award for valor since the Vietnam War.