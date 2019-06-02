Shooter ID'd in deadliest US mass killing of 2019: City engineer opened fire on coworkers Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virg. (WJTV) - Virginia beach officials have identified the gunman in the workplace massacre that left 12 people dead and four hospitalized.

Officials did not provide a motive Saturday, as they identified the shooter as 40-year-old Dewayne Craddock.

Craddock worked as an engineer in the city's utilities department for around 15 years.

His neighbors in the oceanside city struggled to understand the tragedy.

''He would walk in and walk out; You very rarely saw him," one neighbor said.

''He seemed like an average guy to me," another neighbor added. "You never would look at him and think he'd do something like that.''



City Manager Dave Hansen said Craddorck worked for years with many of the people gunned down in the municipal government complex.

After going into work, using his security key card, Craddock reportedly indisciminately began firing, taking the lives of 12 people.

The FBI is currently working the case.