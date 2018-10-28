Shooting victim nearly 100-years-old

Courtesy: CBS News

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WJTV) - Names of the 11 people who died while peacefully worshiping in Pittsburgh on Saturday are now known.

The victims are said to be family, according to the Associated Press and include brothers, as well as a woman and her husband. They ranged in age from as young as 54 to as old as 97, according to the AP.

Officials revealed their identities Sunday at a news conference.



Alleged shooter Robert Bowers is charged with 29 federal counts, including obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, which is a federal hate crime and also with using a firearm to commit murder, according to CBS News.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges "could lead to the death penalty."

Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people prior to the murders.

He is currently detained and is receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds, according to CBS.



CBS reports that the victims are:

Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, City of Pittsburgh

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township

Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill

David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill (brother of David)

Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg

Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg (Bernice and Sylvan are husband and wife)

Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh

Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, City of Pittsburgh