Student shot at North Carolina high school; suspect arrested

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 07:27 AM CDT

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina school officials say a student has been shot on the campus of a high school and the suspect has been arrested.
 
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement saying that the student was shot Monday morning at Butler High School in Matthews. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment; no condition was released.
 
The school district said that the suspect was arrested and law enforcement has the weapon used. Their statement says law enforcement has secured campus and there is no further immediate danger.
 
The campus about 12 miles (19 kms) southeast of Charlotte is on lockdown and parents are being notified of what happened.

