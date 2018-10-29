Suspect in Pittsburgh shooting could face death penalty Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

PITTSBURGH, Penn (CBS) - The suspected gunman in the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh is out of the hospital and is set to appear in court this afternoon.

As CBS Hilary Lane reports, the community is remembering the lives of the 11 victims.

Forty-six year old Robert Bowers is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. Police say he opened fire inside the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding six others.

“Suspect's talking about all these Jews need to die."

On a website popular with the alt right, Bowers posted a photo of three handguns he called his "Glock family" and wrote "Jews are the children of Satan."

He also fixated on a group called the "hebrew immigrant aid society or HIAS which helps refugees from all backgrounds settle in the U.S. In his last post before the shooting, Bowers wrote "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. screw your optics, I'm going in."

You can see Stars of David behind me one for each person killed. People in this tight-knit community are shocked that the deadliest attack on Jews in this country happened here.

Barry Werber, Synagogue Shooting Survivor: “The gentleman walks in with a long gun and I could see the jacket he had on."

Barry werber was with his fellow worshipper, 88 year old Mel Wax when the shooting started. Wax was shot and killed.

“He stepped over Mel's body, didn't pay any attention, stepped back and walked out."

Other victims included a doctor. Brothers with special needs. And a 97-year-old woman who was often the first to walk into services.

Thousands packed an interfaith service at the Tree of Life synagogue Sunday night as the community began the healing process.

Funerals for the victims begin tomorrow. hilary lane, CBS news, Pittsburgh.

The united states' attorney in Pittsburgh is seeking approval to pursue the death penalty in the case.

