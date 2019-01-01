National

Wesson Liquor Vote

Wesson Liquor vote

Posted: Jan 01, 2019

Wesson Liquor Vote

In Wesson- voters will cast their ballots on whether to allow beer and

wine sales.

Supporters believe the town is losing between two to three thousand dollars a month in tax revenue. Due to Brookhaven legalizing beer and liquor sales in 2013.

The vote will be on January 15th.

