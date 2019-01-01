Wesson Liquor Vote
Wesson Liquor vote
In Wesson- voters will cast their ballots on whether to allow beer and
wine sales.
Supporters believe the town is losing between two to three thousand dollars a month in tax revenue. Due to Brookhaven legalizing beer and liquor sales in 2013.
The vote will be on January 15th.
