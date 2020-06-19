$1.27 million awarded to UMMC and USM for training health care workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -– On Friday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced more than $1.27 million has been awarded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) to support the training of health workers to serve in rural and underserved communities.

UMMC and USM can use the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to provide financial and professional support to dentists, nurses, and students as they pursue careers in health care settings, particularly in high-needs and disadvantaged communities.

“A strong health workforce is more necessary than ever as this coronavirus pandemic is showing us. UMMC and USM have very strong and established programs that can help our state meet the demand for qualified health care professionals,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over HHS and related agencies.

Health Resources and Services Administration grants going to Mississippi include:

