$1.82 million awarded to Hattiesburg’s transit system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Representative Steven Palazzo announced a $1.82 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant to increase usage of the City of Hattiesburg transit system.

The FTA Buses and Bus Facilities Program grant, when combined with $784,800 in local matching funds, will allow the city to undertake a multi-year bus stop improvement project to increase Hub City Transit ridership, enhance rider safety, and improve access to businesses.

“Thousands of Hattiesburg residents and students depend on Hub City Transit to access everything the city has to offer,” Wicker said. “This FTA grant will support the city’s long-term goals for its transit program, making it more accessible and safe for pedestrians and commuters.”

“City leaders in Hattiesburg understand that a functional transit system can be an economic and social asset for a growing community. This FTA grant gives the city the wherewithal to continue increasing ridership by making Hub City Transit stops more accessible to passengers,” Hyde-Smith said.

“This investment will improve access to enhanced public transportation for Pine Belt residents while making upgrades that allow for a safer commuting experience. The Hub City is expanding and this grant will bolster that progress and create new economic opportunities,” said Palazzo.

“Access to public transportation is vital to the forward progress of our city, especially with two major universities, a workforce development center, two major health care institutions, and a thriving retail sector. This grant funding will make significant strides toward expanding pedestrian access to bus stop locations, which will afford more opportunities for Hattiesburgers to use Hub City Transit. I am very appreciative to Senator Hyde-Smith, Senator Wicker, and Congressman Palazzo for their support of our community and this funding,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The FTA grant will fund improvements at eight project sites that will encompass 19 bus stop locations throughout Hattiesburg. Improvements will involve adding sidewalks, pedestrian signals and crosswalks to expand pedestrian access to bus stop locations.

