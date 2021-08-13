$1.8M awarded to Mississippi fire departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced more than $1.8 million will be awarded for eight fire safety improvement projects in Mississippi.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program will be awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Our local firefighters are on the front lines when it comes to keeping Mississippians safe,” Wicker said. “These AFG grants will enhance their response capabilities and improve safety, enabling firefighters to protect the public more effectively.”

“Firefighters require proper equipment to keep Mississippians safe. These FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants will allow these departments to acquire the equipment and training necessary to improve their public safety responsibilities,” said Hyde-Smith. “I am thankful for this substantial round of funding and look forward to additional grants being awarded to more Mississippi fire departments.”

The $1,837,801.73 in FY 2020 AFG Program funds will support the following projects:

City of Biloxi, Harrison County – $808,518.18 for firefighter mental health and wellness programs and to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses

Itawamba County – $713,045.45 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses for volunteer fire departments in the county

Tri Community Volunteer Fire Dept., Marion County – $111,000.00 to purchase two thermal imaging cameras, self-contained breathing apparatuses, and additional face pieces

Walthall Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Walthall County – $50,476.19 to replace Personal Protective Equipment

City of Iuka, Tishomingo County – $48,619.05 to purchase extrication equipment

Puckett Vol Fire Department, Rankin County – $47,571.43 to purchase jaws of life equipment

City of New Hebron, Lawrence County – $41,428.57 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses

Walters Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Rankin County – $17,142.86 to purchase two thermal imaging cameras

These awards are part of Round Four of the competitive FY 2020 AFG announcements.