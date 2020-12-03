1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A weak 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred Wednesday, December 2, at 9:34 p.m. in Monroe County.
The epicenter was 16 miles north of Columbus and 1.7 miles deep. This is Mississippi’s 4th earthquake of 2020. There have been no reports of any shaking.
LATESTS STORIES:
- LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live Week 11
- College football player accused of raping 11-year-old girl in Jefferson County
- In-person worship suspended in Mississippi Episcopal churches
- Mississippians warned about possible medical marijuana scams
- Rapper G Herbo charged in $1M identity theft case, accused of buying puppies, private flights