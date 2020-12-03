1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A weak 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred Wednesday, December 2, at 9:34 p.m. in Monroe County.

The epicenter was 16 miles north of Columbus and 1.7 miles deep. This is Mississippi’s 4th earthquake of 2020. There have been no reports of any shaking.

