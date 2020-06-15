1 arrested, 1 wanted after chase ends in Terry

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police arrested a suspect after a chase across multiple counties Monday morning.
According to Chief Kenneth Collins, the suspects broke into the Gold Nugget Pawn Shop on Highway 51. They left the scene in a red SUV.
Officers chased the suspects through Lincoln, Copiah and Hinds counties on Interstate 55. The chase ended in Terry.
One suspect was arrested. Chief Collins said a second suspect is still wanted by the department.
The red SUV was towed away from the scene.
