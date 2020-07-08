1 arrested, 1 wanted for armed robberies in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery of a gas station.

Devin Dimitri Tarvin, 26, is accused of robbing the Valero gas station on Cooper Road on June 26. Police said he was involved in two other robberies on the same night.

Investigators are searching for a second suspect in connection to the armed robberies. If you know where the second suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

ARRESTED: Suspect, Devin Dimitri Tarvin-26, is charged with armed business robbery for his involvement at the Cooper Rd. Valero on 6/26. Tarvin also faces armed robbery charges for two additional incidents on the same night. A second suspect remains at large. #JPD https://t.co/ebwdwxoUhT pic.twitter.com/RVnoUCtlwx — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) July 8, 2020

