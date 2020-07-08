1 arrested, 1 wanted for armed robberies in Jackson

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery of a gas station.

Devin Dimitri Tarvin, 26, is accused of robbing the Valero gas station on Cooper Road on June 26. Police said he was involved in two other robberies on the same night.

Investigators are searching for a second suspect in connection to the armed robberies. If you know where the second suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

