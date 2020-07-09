1 arrested, 1 wanted for auto burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for a series of auto burglaries. They’re working to find a second suspect.

Police said Todarius Demonte Demond Magee of Jackson was arrested on July 5. He’s accused of burglarizing several vehicles in the Shiloh Parkway area in the early morning hours of July 3. Magee has been charged with auto burglary. He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Brandon police are still searching for the second suspect, 18-year-old Demarcus Deshawn Bassett of Jackson. He is also wanted for auto burglary.

According to officers, one or more of the suspects in the auto burglaries was observed on video surveillance carrying a pistol. Investigators said Bassett should be considered armed. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact your local police department and notify Brandon police at 601-825-7225.

Police said additional suspects and charges are expected.

