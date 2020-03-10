1 arrested, 4 wanted in connection to auto burglaries in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 24-year-old Jackson man in connection to several auto burglaries in the Reservoir area.

Investigators said they received several reports of the auto burglaries on Monday, March 9. One of the victims reported that a white Honda Pilot was used by the suspects.

While patrolling the area, a deputy spotted the vehicle sitting along in the Shaggy’s parking lot on Spillway Road. The deputy pulled in front of the Honda, but the suspects drove away.

The chase ended when the suspects lost control and flipped the vehicle on Old Canton Road near Canton Heights Drive in Jackson. When the vehicle stopped, four suspects ran away. Deputies found items that were reported stolen inside the Honda Pilot.

After the chase, deputies received a report about a suspicious person on Spillway Road. The suspect was later identified as Joshua McDonald. Investigators said he was connected to the group of individuals suspects of committing the auto burglaries.

McDonald also had warrants out of Hinds County. McDonald was taken to the Rankin County Jail where he will be held until he appears in court.

The four suspects involved in the chase are still wanted by authorities. They are considered armed and dangerous.