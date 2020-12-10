1 child dead, another hospitalized after being struck by 18-wheeler

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – One child is dead and another child has been hospitalized after they were hit by an 18-wheeler while getting off the school bus.

According to WCBI, the incident happened Wednesday, December 9. Vardaman Police Chief Kenneth Scott said the two Vardaman Elementary students were struck as they crossed Highway 8.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the driver, James Thomas Murphy. Murphy has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Calhoun County School District released the following statement:

“It is with the deepest regret that the Calhoun County School District must confirm that an accident has taken place this afternoon, December 9, 2020, involving two Vardaman Elementary School students who were disembarking from their school bus. The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, but it is our understanding that the bus was stopped and the children were struck as they crossed the highway. One child has been pronounced dead at the scene and another has been airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other students or personnel were injured in the accident. The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time. The District has and will continue to work with the local law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and other agencies to assess the incident and determine the appropriate next steps. We would like to thank the police officers and first responders from the area who arrived so quickly to offer assistance. The District would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family, community, students, and staff of the Vardaman Schools. We understand the emotional impact this can have on all parties involved and counselors will be available at the school in the morning to address any needs. In addition, translators will be on site to assist with the needs of our Hispanic students. Vardaman is an extremely close-knit community, and we know they will come together to support and comfort one another through this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with them during this time.” Statement, Superintendent of Education Lisa R. Langford

