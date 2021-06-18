1 convicted, 2 sentenced on child exploitation charges in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the conviction of one man and the sentencing of two others on child exploitation charges in Mississippi. The cases were in Warren, Rankin and Hancock counties.

According to Fitch, 40-year-old Robert Ehrhardt, III, was indicted by a Rankin County grand jury on five counts of exploitation of a child. Following a four-day jury trial, Ehrhardt was found guilty on Thursday of all five counts. He will be in the custody of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department where he will await sentencing on his convictions.

On Wednesday, June 16, 54-year-old Raymond Friley, Jr., was found guilty of one count of felony child abuse in Warren County. He was sentenced to life in prison. Friley was previously convicted in 2001 of child molestation and was also a registered sex offender.

On Friday, June 11, 77-year-old Harry Lynn Trest was found guilty of four counts of sexual battery and four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole or early release.