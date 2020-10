JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1300 block of Cleveland Street around 5:30 pm. Police said 27-year-old Kionta Alexander was shot multiple times before succumbing to his injuries on Friday.

According to JPD, another male was shot multiple times at that same location. He is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time.