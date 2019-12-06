1 dead, 1 injured after early Friday morning shooting

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

Police say the shooting happened just after 2:30 am on I-20 Frontage Road near Gallatin Street.

The victims were riding in a car with two others when it was shot into. One man died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger suffered only a graze wound.

The victim was brought to the hospital by a car. Its unclear if he died at the hospital or at the scene.

Police currently do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting.