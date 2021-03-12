JPD: 1 brother dead, 1 brother in critical condition following argument

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and another man is being rushed to the hospital after a Friday evening shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Maria Drive in Jackson.

Investigators said the incident is domestic related, involving two brothers.

According to the Jackson Police Department, James Benton was shot once in the head by his brother Fredrick Benton during a dispute. James Benton succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Fredrick Benton was also shot in the head by his brother James Benton during the same dispute.

Police said Fredrick Benton was transported to a local hospital by AMR and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as we work to bring more information about the shooting.