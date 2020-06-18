1 dead, 2 injured after 3 car crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Misssissippi Highway Patrol is reporting a man is dead and two people are injured after a 3 car crash on Highway 18 and Lee Davis Road, east of Utica.

The man has been identified as 67-year-old Charles L. McDonald of Hermanville.

It happened Wednesday, June 17 just after 5:00 p.m.

It’s reported that a GMC pickup truck headed eastbound was preparing to make a left turn onto Lee Davis Road when it was hit by Volkswagen Passat.

After the Volkswagen hit the pickup truck, the Volkswagen crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on into a Toyota Corrolla.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as McDonald, died on the scene.

A passenger in the Corolla, was taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown.

The crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released.

