1 Dead, 3 injured in M-Bar shooting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at the M-bar on Ridgewood Ct. Drive in Jackson.

Cortez Shelby, 41, was shot and died at the scene , according to Hinds County deputies.

A woman and three men were shot and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting followed a fight inside of the M-bar between the suspect and at least one other person.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a red “Reds” baseball jersey began firing multiple shots striking multiple people. The man scene in a red or maroon Ford Mustang with a large white emblem on the rear window, according to investigators.









If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.