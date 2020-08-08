1 dead in connection to shooting at Jackson funeral home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatality in connection to a shooting at a Jackson funeral home on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home on Robinson Street just after 3:00 p.m.

According to JPD Officer Sam Brown, 26-year-old Walter Hart Jr. was shot in the parking lot inside a vehicle during a family dispute.

Police said Hart Jr. was asked to leave the premises and as he was leaving, he began to fire shots at individuals outside. Several shots were fired back, and Hart Jr. was shot in the head.

He was soon found dead at Chuk Stop Food Mart on Robinson Street after succumbing to his gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect(s) are still at large. This is an ongoing investigation.

BREAKING‼️ shooting at the Westhaven Memorial funeral home in Jackson. Officials tell me there are multiple injuries. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/PUOWiRSNqa — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) August 8, 2020

UPDATE: There is a funeral service happening inside and official have let member of the family through after waiting for some time. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/vo5V5ONOy8 — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) August 8, 2020

