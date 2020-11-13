1 injured in deputy-involved shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting. According to the Natchez Democrat, the shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. Friday at a home on Hobo Fork Road.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten told the newspaper one shot was fired by a deputy. The juvenile suspect was shot in the wrist. No other injuries were reported.

According to Patten, the juvenile had multiple warrants for his arrest. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

LATEST STORIES: