1 inmate dies in hospital; another to be buried at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. MDOC is also preparing to bury another inmate from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, after they could not locate his family.

Danny Kaye Watts, 66, died Thursday evening at the prison hospital, where he had been since September 17. Watts was serving 20 years for two sex crimes. He was sentenced December 2, 2008, for unlawful touching of a child and sexual battery in Pike County.

Charles William Morris, who will be buried at the prison cemetery, died September 14, at Merit Health Central in Jackson. Morris, 72, was serving life for murder, plus 25 years for rape, at CMCF. He was sentenced November 7, 2002, after being convicted of killing and raping a female homeowner whose body was found in a shallow grave several days after she went missing in Harrison County.

Danny Watts

Charles Morris

An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner of death in each case.

