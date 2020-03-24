1 killed, 1 hurt after two-car crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a woman.

The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday on MS 16 near the Big Black River in Yazoo County. According to MHP, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound when it collided with a westbound Nissan Maxima.

The driver of the Maxima, 59-year-old Betty Brister of Benton, died from her injuries. Troopers said she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The male driver of the Silverado was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. His injuries are unknown at this time. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.