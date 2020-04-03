1 killed, 1 injured after shooting on Edwards Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and a second was injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of Edwards Avenue.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was shot in the upper body, and he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

A second man was also injured during the incident, and he only suffered graze wounds. The man later arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a red sedan.