Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting on Edwards Ave.

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and a second was injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of Edwards Avenue.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was shot in the upper body, and he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

A second man was also injured during the incident, and he only suffered graze wounds. The man later arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a red sedan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories