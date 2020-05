JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In an effort to support Mississippi students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Belhaven University is guaranteeing a minimum of $12,500 in scholarships and grants to Mississippi Class of 2020 high school graduates and community college transfers.

School leaders said The Haven Promise will assure that entering freshmen will receive a minimum of $50,000 in scholarships and grants over four years. The Haven Promise is available for: