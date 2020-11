Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Harrison Street. Police said after being dispatched at 7:42 pm, they found a 28-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.

According to VPD, two other males were also wounded and taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Investigators said several firearms were collected as evidence at the scene.

