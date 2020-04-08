Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Maple Street in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Maple Street early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said 27-year-old Jeremiah Thompson was shot multiple times in the 400 block of Maple Street just before 12:30 a.m. He died at the scene.

Police said two injured men later arrived at a hospital by a private vehicle. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Investigators believe the two men were wounded during the shooting on Maple Street.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories