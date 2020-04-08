1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Maple Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Maple Street early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said 27-year-old Jeremiah Thompson was shot multiple times in the 400 block of Maple Street just before 12:30 a.m. He died at the scene.

Police said two injured men later arrived at a hospital by a private vehicle. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Investigators believe the two men were wounded during the shooting on Maple Street.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.