1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Oakland Avenue in Jackson

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed and two others were injured during a shootout. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Oakland Avenue.

According to investigators, suspects in a stolen vehicle fired shots into another vehicle that was at a home, critically injuring a man. Police said gunfire was returned, which killed a second man and injured a third man.

Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation to a prior incident. A stolen vehicle and several firearms were recovered at the scene. Police said charges are pending in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories