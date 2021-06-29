1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Oakland Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed and two others were injured during a shootout. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Oakland Avenue.

According to investigators, suspects in a stolen vehicle fired shots into another vehicle that was at a home, critically injuring a man. Police said gunfire was returned, which killed a second man and injured a third man.

Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation to a prior incident. A stolen vehicle and several firearms were recovered at the scene. Police said charges are pending in the case.