1 killed, 2 injured in Yazoo County crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a deadly accident Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened on MS 49 East near Carter Hill Road.

Master Sgt. Erick Henry said an International tractor truck was traveling southbound, when a Nissan pickup truck crossed over from the northbound lanes into the southbound lane and hit the 18-wheeler head-on.

The Nissan was occupied by two men. The driver, 30-year-old Adam Jones of Yazoo County, died at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Dennis Haymer of Greenwood, was taken to Baptist Medical Center Yazoo with injuries. Master Sgt. Henry said Haymer was the owner of the 18-wheeler, which was not pulling a trailer at the time of the crash.

The accident is under investigation by MHP.

