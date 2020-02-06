1 killed, 5 hurt after man drives work van into them in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Police in Mississippi have arrested a man accused of driving a work van into six people waiting outside a plasma center, killing one of them.

News outlets report 34-year-old Justin Overall was taken into custody hours after the hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Gulfport.

The van was found abandoned at a gas station.

The Harrison County coroner identified the person who died as 60-year-old Doris Haskins Duckworth.

Another person was treated at the scene and released. The four others were taken to hospitals.

Overall is charged with manslaughter and other counts.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.