1 killed, 6 injured in two-vehicle crash on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly two-vehicle accident. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bailey Avenue and Fortification Street.

Police said the crash involved a truck and a sedan. According to investigators, a female passenger in the sedan died at the scene. The two remaining occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators said the four occupants of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said the speed of the sedan may have been a factor in the accident.