1 killed after vehicle crashes into tree on McCluer Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday evening.
The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m along McCluer Road in Jackson.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart and Jackson police responded to the scene.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jurell Stewart, according to the family members.
This is a developing story.
