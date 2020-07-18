Coronavirus Information

1 killed after vehicle crashes into tree on McCluer Road

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday evening.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m along McCluer Road in Jackson.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart and Jackson police responded to the scene.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jurell Stewart, according to the family members.

This is a developing story.

