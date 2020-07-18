1 killed after vehicle crashes into tree on McCluer Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Many people are running their air conditioning full blast as temperatures are in the 90s. With Mississippians stuck in a hot spell, people are recommended to try and conserve energy where they can, so they can save money.

"Set your thermostat at 78 degrees that’s the biggest user of electricity in your home, your air conditioner and every degree below 78 adds 3% to your bill then next thing you could do is make use of fans, whether they are box fans or ceiling fans they are very inexpensive to operate and they will make you feel cooler," explained Mara Hartmann of Entergy.