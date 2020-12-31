1 killed in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 80 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 80 near Gallatin Street in Jackson.

According to leaders with the City of Pearl, an officer saw a motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 80 near Highway 49 going more than 100 mph just before midnight on Wednesday, December 30.

The officer attempted to get the tag number and identify the motorcycle, which was already out of sight. Leaders said as the officer approached the intersection of Highway 80 and Gallatin Street, the the motorcycle hit a GMC Yukon.

The motorcycle driver died in the crash. The Hinds County coroner said the victim’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

Jackson police are leading the accident investigation.

