1 killed in crash on US 61

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man has died after crashing head on with an 18-wheeler on US 61 near Vicksburg early Monday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Kervin Stewart identified the driver as 34-year-old Dontrel Gibson of Port Gibson.

According to Cpl. Stewart, Gibson was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when his car crashed head-on with the 18-wheeler just after midnight.

Gibson later died of his injuries. Gibson’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.