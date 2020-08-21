$1 million awarded to UMMC, Oxford’s Baptist Memorial for rural health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced Baptist Memorial Hospital–North Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will receive more than $1.0 million for rural health care projects.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) approved the grants as part of its mission to increase access to quality care in rural communities.

“These grants will allow immediate- and more long-term work to expand rural access to care in Mississippi,” Hyde-Smith said. “UMMC is receiving funding to use its telehealth system to improve rural tele-emergency services, which will help during the ongoing pandemic.”

“Baptist Memorial will use its funding to continue developing a rural residency program, which will help bring needed doctors to serve rural regions,” she added.

Baptist Memorial Hospital–North Mississippi, Inc. in Oxford received a $749,000 Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant. A $300,000 Telehealth Network Grant Program award to UMMC will support its work to increase access to rural tele-emergency services through emergency care consults from health care providers via telehealth.

