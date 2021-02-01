$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Vicksburg player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Mississippi has won $1 million.

The ticket was sold at Fastway on Cherry at 1217 Cherry Street for the Saturday, January 30. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Power Play option and chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing are: 01-02-07-52-61 with a Power Ball of 04 and a Power Play of 3x.

“We are pleased to welcome another millionaire in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Saturday’s $1 million Powerball winner is the third millionaire to win in Mississippi and the first who has won playing Powerball in Mississippi! The two previous Mississippi millionaires won on Mega Millions®.”