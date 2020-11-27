1 person dead after shooting at KFC on Woodrow Wilson

(JESSOP’S JOURNAL WITH DOUG JESSOP, ABC4 NEWS - SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I’ve been in broadcasting for a long time and get to meet and interview lots of interesting people. I’ve also been honored to work with a lot of great journalists in my career.

You can see my previous Jessop’s Journal interviews with ABC4 News Sportscaster Wesley Ruff, Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz and Anchor Emily Florez by clicking on their name. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I sat down with Nicea Degering. I affectionately call her the “Godmother of Good Things Utah.” If you don’t know, Good Things Utah is the longest running lifestyle show in Utah and Nicea has been the host since day one. Along the way other hosts have joined her.