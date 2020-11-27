1 person dead after shooting at KFC on Woodrow Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting at KFC on Woodrow Wilson.
According to JPD Public Officer Sam Brown, one unidentified person died on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
