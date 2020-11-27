1 person dead after shooting at KFC on Woodrow Wilson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting at KFC on Woodrow Wilson.

According to JPD Public Officer Sam Brown, one unidentified person died on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LAETEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories