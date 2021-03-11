1 Year Later: Businesses dealing with Covid-19 Pandemic

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – March 11, 2021 makes year since the first positive coronavirus case was reported in Forest County. Thousands of families and places of business have been affected significantly over this past year in Mississippi.

Meagan Gallman, owner of the Magnolia Parlor Hair Salon in Hazlehurst describes this year as a “blur.” He salon was hit hard because of the pandemic, delaying her from opening. When she finally opened in June of 2020, 4 months later they received overall best hair salon in the Mississippi Magazine.

On March 3, 2021 Governor Tate Reeves lifted all county mask mandates and allowed businesses to operate with no rules. Gallman says, they still follow all the former guidelines at the Magnolia Parlor; the only change is masks. She give her employees and customers the option to wear them or not.

“We are still very careful with things. We are very respectful with our clients wishes and if they feel more comfortable in a certain manner, then we’ll certainly respect that” said Gallman.

A short drive away from the Magnolia Parlor is Hart’s Grocery Store. They’re requiring their employees to wear a mask, but giving customers the option.

Owner, Nelson Howell says he made the decision to give customers the choice to make them feel comfortable, although he knows everyone can’t be pleased.

He says it’s a tough position to be in for a business; calling it a slippery slope.

“Half of your customers want to wear them, and half of them don’t. So it’s kind of hard to get in the middle” said Howell.

Overall, the pandemic hasn’t affected business at Hart’s Grocery Store because the demand for food increased. Howell says the only problem was keeping food on the shelves.