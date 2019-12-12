10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program.
They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers. Five of the players also have ties to Mississippi.
Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006.
It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.
Below are a list of the defendants:
- Clinton Portis, the former Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos running back; He was born in Laurel, MS.
- Robert McCune, a former linebacker with the Redskins
- John Eubanks, a former cornerback with the Redskins; He played high school football in Cleveland, MS. Eubanks also played for the University of Southern Mississippi.
- Tamarick Vanover, a former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
- Ceandris “C.C.” Brown, a former Houston Texans safety; He was born in Greenwood, MS.
- James Butler, a former New York Giants and St. Louis Rams safety
- Fredrick Bennett, a former Houston Texans defensive back
- Etric Pruitt, a former defensive back for the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks; He played for the University of Southern Mississippi.
- Carlos Rogers, a former Redskins and San Francisco 49ers cornerback
- Correll Buckhalter, a former Philadelphia Eagles running back; He played high school football in Collins, MS.