10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program.

They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers. Five of the players also have ties to Mississippi.

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006.

It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

Below are a list of the defendants: