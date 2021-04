JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – April 15, 2021, marks 10 years since the “forgotten tornado outbreak” across Central Mississippi.

On April 15th, 2011, an EF-3 tornado formed southwest of Clinton. The storm tracked across I-20, I-220 and I-55 in Jackson before lifting in Ridgeland. The tornadoes winds reached up to 140 mph. The storm also produced a water spout on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

There were a total of 17 injuries, but no fatalities were reported.