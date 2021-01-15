10-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Marion County

Kimberly Renee Luter

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot by a woman who was trying to shoot a dog.

The shooting happened on Thursday, January 14, just before 5:00 p.m. at 31 Franklin Drive in Columbia. The child was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect, 34-year-old Kimberly Renee Luter, was trying to shoot at a dog. While firing at the dog, bullets entered the home and hit the child. Luter has been charged with aggravated assault.

  • Kimberly Renee Luter
  • Rkeen Antwuan Daniels

Deputies searched Luter’s home for evidence related to the shooting. While searching the home, they found marijuana, weighing and packaging materials. As a result of the evidence found, deputies arrested Luter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Rkeen Antwuan Daniels. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

