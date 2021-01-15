10-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot by a woman who was trying to shoot a dog.

The shooting happened on Thursday, January 14, just before 5:00 p.m. at 31 Franklin Drive in Columbia. The child was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect, 34-year-old Kimberly Renee Luter, was trying to shoot at a dog. While firing at the dog, bullets entered the home and hit the child. Luter has been charged with aggravated assault.

Kimberly Renee Luter

Rkeen Antwuan Daniels

Deputies searched Luter’s home for evidence related to the shooting. While searching the home, they found marijuana, weighing and packaging materials. As a result of the evidence found, deputies arrested Luter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Rkeen Antwuan Daniels. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.