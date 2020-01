MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A 10-year-old boy died after a shooting Sunday evening in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police said it happened on Josephine Street near Carnes. The child was taken to Le Bonheur’s Children Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the person responsible is a male in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper.

If you have any information on this situation, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.