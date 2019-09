JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Henry Danton is a 100-year-old ballet master teacher.

He actively teaches, coaches, and stages classical ballet repertoire all across the world.

Danton has performed in renowned dance companies in Europe and South America.

This week, he brought his years of talent and wisdom to the dance department at Belhaven University.

He is re-staging “Fresoces” and a variation of Swan Lake for Belhaven’s Fall dance concert. The show will run November 8th – 9th and 15th – 16th.