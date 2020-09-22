1,000 Jackson customers under boil water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson issued a boil water advisory for 1,000 customers after a recent loss in water pressure. On Monday, the well in the Siwell Road area was not producing water.

The notice affects the following areas.

• [6000-6399] MS-18; 39212

• [2000-2999] N. Siwell Road; 39212

• [3700-4099] S. Siwell Road; 39212

• [1000-1799] McCluer Road; 39212

• [3000-3799] Forest Hill Road; 39212

• [2500-4599] Raymond Road; 39212

• [100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209

• Willowood Subdivision

• Cedar Hills Subdivision

• Oak Creek Subdivision

• Pecan Acres Subdivision

• Windsor Forest Subdivision

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

LATEST STORIES: