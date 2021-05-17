1,000 Jackson customers under boil water notice due to well being offline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director Dr. Charles Williams announced on Monday that the TV Road well is offline. A boil water notice has been issued for about 1,000 customers in the South Jackson area.

Williams said the city has received calls from neighbors who have little to no water pressure. This primarily affects the areas near Highway 18, Maddox Road and parts of Raymond Road.

A contractor is working to fix the issue. Neighbors who are affected are asked to conserve water.