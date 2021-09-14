1,000 year-old artifacts found inside massive alligator killed at Eagle Lake

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – 4 men won the battle against A 13 feet 5 inch alligator that weighed over 750 pounds that can eat and anything it wants.

It was discovered that for lunch one day this gator swallowed some artifacts that could potentially be 1,000 years old.

Late at night into the early morning on September 2nd at Eagle Lake, Todd Hollingsworth along with his brother Landon, father-in-law John Hamilton and friend Jordan Hackl killed a massive alligator. It took them hours to detain and roughly 4 hours just to load on the boat.

They took the gator to Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City Mississippi. Owner, Shane Smith found what’s believed to be two Native American artifacts that are thousands of years old.

An atlatl which was used before the bow and arrow was invented and a plummet which experts “suspect it may have been traded down through the different tribes from around the Great Lakes” said Smith.

After processing, these 4 hunters were left with around 280 pounds of this beast of a reptile.

For all the individuals in this group this is the biggest gator they’ve killed, and the plan for the skin is to do a full-size live mount.